Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1261.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1245.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

HCL Tech's stock opened at 1266.5 and closed at 1261.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1274.45 and a low of 1240.25 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at 337,283.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 936.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,045 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1261.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,045. The closing price of the stock was 1,261.45.

