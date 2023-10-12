Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1266.5 and closed at ₹1261.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1274.45 and a low of ₹1240.25 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at ₹337,283.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹936.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,045 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.