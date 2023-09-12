Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1280.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1285 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Technologies' stock opened at 1271 and closed at 1262.1. The stock reached a high of 1283.95 and a low of 1271. The market capitalization of the company was 346,813.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1269.5, while the 52-week low was 882.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,291 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1285, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1280.95

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1285. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.05, meaning the stock price has increased by 4.05. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price movement.

12 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1262.1 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 111,291 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1,262.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.