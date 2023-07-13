comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1109.2, down -0.08% from yesterday's 1110.05
Back

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1109.2, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1110.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1109.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1117.05 and closed at 1114.7. The stock's high for the day was 1124.15 and the low was 1103. The market capitalization was not available. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 73211.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:10:57 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1109.2, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

Today, the closing price of HCL Tech stock was 1109.2, which represents a decrease of 0.08% compared to yesterday's closing price of 1110.05. The net change in the stock price was -0.85.

13 Jul 2023, 03:20:36 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.15, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1113.15, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 3.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and has gained 3.1 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

13 Jul 2023, 03:07:00 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1107.2, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1107.2. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.85, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.85. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a small decline in the stock price of HCL Tech.

13 Jul 2023, 02:52:25 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1109.8, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1109.8, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the net change is a decrease of 0.25. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

Click here for Hcl Tech Key Metrics

13 Jul 2023, 02:33:11 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1111.85, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the stock is priced at 1111.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:17:24 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1112.5. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.45, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:04:06 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1116, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1116. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.95, which means the stock has gained 5.95 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:47:29 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1115.1, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1115.1. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5.05.

Click here for Hcl Tech Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 01:34:06 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.55, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1113.55 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% and the value has increased by 3.5. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of HCL Tech.

13 Jul 2023, 01:17:31 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1114.45, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1114.45, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the overall change in price is 4.4.

13 Jul 2023, 01:00:16 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1112.8, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% or 2.75 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Hcl Tech.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45:52 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.85, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1112.85. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.8, meaning the stock has gained 2.8 points.

Click here for Hcl Tech AGM

13 Jul 2023, 12:35:38 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1115.65, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

13 Jul 2023, 12:34:04 PM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:20:27 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1117.9, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1117.9. There has been a 0.71 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.85.

13 Jul 2023, 12:06:41 PM IST

HCL Technologies inks deal with ASAP Group for about ₹2,300 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hcl-technologies-inks-deal-with-asap-group-for-about-rs-2-300-crore-11689229276080.html

13 Jul 2023, 12:05:20 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1120.6, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1120.6, with a 0.95% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 10.55.

13 Jul 2023, 11:47:36 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1120.45, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1120.45 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 10.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.94% and has gained 10.4 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for HCL Tech stock.

Click here for Hcl Tech News

13 Jul 2023, 11:30:02 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1117.65, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1117.65. There has been a 0.68 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.6.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15:52 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1118.8, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1118.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:09:21 AM IST

For HCL Tech, meeting FY24 guidance could be a tall order

The HCL management has maintained its 6-8% constant currency revenue growth and 18-19% Ebit margin guidance for FY24

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/for-hcl-tech-meeting-fy24-guidance-could-be-a-tall-order-11689224293658.html

13 Jul 2023, 10:50:24 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1115.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that its price is 1115.95. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a small but positive change in its value.

Click here for Hcl Tech Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 10:35:14 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.1, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is 1113.1. There has been a 0.27 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

13 Jul 2023, 10:29:21 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price falls 2% after weak Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

HCL Technologies’ consolidated revenue grew 12.06% to 26,296 crore during the quarter under review from 23,464 crore in Q1 of FY23. The topline registered a fall of 1.2% QoQ.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hcl-technologies-share-price-falls-2-after-weak-q1-results-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-11689223300107.html

13 Jul 2023, 10:18:07 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1109.9, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

HCL Tech stock currently has a price of 1109.9. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.15.

13 Jul 2023, 10:07:03 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.95, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1112.95. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:48:07 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1097.6, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1097.6. There has been a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -12.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.12% and the value has decreased by 12.45.

13 Jul 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:15:09 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1097.05, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1110.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1097.05. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13, which means that the stock has decreased by 13. Overall, the stock price for HCL Tech has decreased.

13 Jul 2023, 09:00:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1106.5, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1106.5. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 8.2.

13 Jul 2023, 08:07:54 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1114.7 yesterday

Summary: On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, a total of 73,211 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,114.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout