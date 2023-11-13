Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges on Strong Trading Day

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1274.55 and closed at ₹1253.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1274.55 and a low of ₹1256.7. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹342,193.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1311 and ₹1011.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 8643 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|3 Months
|7.86%
|6 Months
|14.6%
|YTD
|20.8%
|1 Year
|19.29%
13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1262, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1260.05
As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1262. There has been a 0.15 percent change, with a net change of 1.95.
13 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1253.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 8643 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1253.6.