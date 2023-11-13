Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges on Strong Trading Day

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1274.55 and closed at ₹1253.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1274.55 and a low of ₹1256.7. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹342,193.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1311 and ₹1011.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 8643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.