Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1260.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1262 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1274.55 and closed at 1253.6. The stock reached a high of 1274.55 and a low of 1256.7. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 342,193.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1311 and 1011.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 8643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.85%
3 Months7.86%
6 Months14.6%
YTD20.8%
1 Year19.29%
13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1262, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1260.05

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1262. There has been a 0.15 percent change, with a net change of 1.95.

13 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1253.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 8643 shares. The closing price for the day was 1253.6.

