Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day, HCL Tech had an opening price of ₹1249.95 and a closing price of ₹1245.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1249.95 and a low of ₹1215.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹331,408.12 crore. The 52-week high for HCL Tech is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹936.15. The stock had a trading volume of 95,132 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Technologies reported 8.55% QoQ growth in Q2FY24 net profit at ₹3,833 crore. Its consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% QoQ to ₹26,672 crore.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1224.05. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.7, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹21.7.
