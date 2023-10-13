Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 1245.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1224.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech had an opening price of 1249.95 and a closing price of 1245.75. The stock reached a high of 1249.95 and a low of 1215.25. The market capitalization of the company is 331,408.12 crore. The 52-week high for HCL Tech is 1311 and the 52-week low is 936.15. The stock had a trading volume of 95,132 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST HCL Technologies share price jumps over 2% after Q2 results; Should you buy, sell or hold? Here’s what analysts suggest

HCL Technologies reported 8.55% QoQ growth in Q2FY24 net profit at 3,833 crore. Its consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% QoQ to 26,672 crore.

13 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1224.05, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹1245.75

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1224.05. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.7, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 21.7.

13 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1245.75 on last trading day

For the last day of HCL Tech BSE, the volume of shares traded was 95,132. The closing price of the stock was 1245.75.

