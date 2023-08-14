Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1174.95 and closed at ₹1171.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1174.95, while the lowest price was ₹1159.50. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹315,961.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.70, and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6467 shares.
14 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.37%
|3 Months
|1.54%
|6 Months
|5.0%
|YTD
|12.72%
|1 Year
|21.73%
14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST
14 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1171.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, a total of 6485 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1171.35.