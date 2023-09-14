Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 1281.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1277.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1281.5 and closed at 1281.7. The stock reached a high of 1282.45 and a low of 1266.1. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at 345,906.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1291, while the 52-week low is 882.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1277.6, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1281.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1277.6, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -4.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and there has been a decrease of 4.1 points.

14 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1281.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,921. The closing price for the stock was 1281.7.

