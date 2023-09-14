Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1281.5 and closed at ₹1281.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1282.45 and a low of ₹1266.1. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at ₹345,906.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1291, while the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,921 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1277.6, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -4.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and there has been a decrease of 4.1 points.
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,921. The closing price for the stock was ₹1281.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!