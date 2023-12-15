Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 1413.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1430.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was 1381.5, the close price was 1368.85, the high price was 1420, and the low price was 1381.5. The market cap was 383,793.65 crore. The 52-week high was 1387 and the 52-week low was 1011.6. The BSE volume was 294,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Hcl Tech December futures opened at 1425.05 as against previous close of 1420.0

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1431.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1435.15, with a bid quantity of 1400. The offer price is 1435.75, with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 12,532,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1430.95, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1413.55

The current data of Hcl Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1430.95, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 17.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.23% and the price has increased by 17.4. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Hcl Tech.

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.52%
3 Months5.52%
6 Months23.7%
YTD36.11%
1 Year33.93%
15 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1414.3, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹1368.85

As of the latest data, HCL Tech stock is priced at 1414.3, with a percent change of 3.32 and a net change of 45.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance and trend of HCL Tech stock. It would be helpful to consider additional data such as the stock's trading volume, market capitalization, and historical price movements to gain a better understanding of its performance.

15 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1368.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 294,818 shares and the closing price was 1368.85.

