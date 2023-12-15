Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was ₹1381.5, the close price was ₹1368.85, the high price was ₹1420, and the low price was ₹1381.5. The market cap was ₹383,793.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1387 and the 52-week low was ₹1011.6. The BSE volume was 294,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.