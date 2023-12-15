Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was ₹1381.5, the close price was ₹1368.85, the high price was ₹1420, and the low price was ₹1381.5. The market cap was ₹383,793.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1387 and the 52-week low was ₹1011.6. The BSE volume was 294,818 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1431.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1435.15, with a bid quantity of 1400. The offer price is 1435.75, with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 12,532,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Hcl Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1430.95, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 17.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.23% and the price has increased by ₹17.4. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Hcl Tech.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.52%
|3 Months
|5.52%
|6 Months
|23.7%
|YTD
|36.11%
|1 Year
|33.93%
As of the latest data, HCL Tech stock is priced at ₹1414.3, with a percent change of 3.32 and a net change of 45.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance and trend of HCL Tech stock. It would be helpful to consider additional data such as the stock's trading volume, market capitalization, and historical price movements to gain a better understanding of its performance.
On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 294,818 shares and the closing price was ₹1368.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!