Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 1171.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1169.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1174.95 and closed at ₹1171.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1176.55 and a low of ₹1154.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹316,517.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7, while the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 58,842 shares.
16 Aug 2023, 09:00:59 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1169.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1171.35
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1169.05. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 points. Overall, the data indicates a small decline in the stock's value.
16 Aug 2023, 08:26:10 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1171.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 58,842. The closing price for the day was ₹1,171.35.
