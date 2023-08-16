Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 1171.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1169.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1174.95 and closed at 1171.35. The stock reached a high of 1176.55 and a low of 1154.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 316,517.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, while the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 58,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1169.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1171.35

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1169.05. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 points. Overall, the data indicates a small decline in the stock's value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1171.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 58,842. The closing price for the day was 1,171.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.