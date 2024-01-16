Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 1587.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1552.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech had an opening price of 1602.9 and a closing price of 1543. The highest price reached during the day was 1617.65, while the lowest price was 1575.15. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 430,848.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1554.75, and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 299,115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Hcl Tech January futures opened at 1574.4 as against previous close of 1576.85

HCL Tech, a leading global IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1549.05. The bid price stands at 1537.55, with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1538.25, accompanied by an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 15,690,500. HCL Tech is a reputable player in the IT industry, known for its innovative solutions and strong market presence.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1552.7, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹1587.7

Based on the current data, Hcl Tech stock is priced at 1552.7 with a percent change of -2.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.2%. The net change is -35, suggesting a decrease of 35 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1587.7, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹1543

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1587.7, which represents a 2.9% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 44.7.

16 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1543 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of HCL Tech on the BSE was 299,115 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1543.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.