Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1275.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1281.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1272 and closed at 1260.8. The stock's high for the day was 1283 and the low was 1269.65. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 346,046.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 226,029.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1281.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1275.2

HCL Tech stock is currently trading at a price of 1281.95, with a net change of 6.75. This represents a percent change of 0.53%.

16 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months8.23%
6 Months18.81%
YTD22.84%
1 Year15.65%
16 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1275.2, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹1260.8

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1275.2. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 14.4.

16 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1260.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a total trading volume of 226,029 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1,260.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.