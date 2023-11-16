Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1272 and closed at ₹1260.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹1283 and the low was ₹1269.65. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹346,046.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 226,029.
HCL Tech stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1281.95, with a net change of ₹6.75. This represents a percent change of 0.53%.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.71%
|3 Months
|8.23%
|6 Months
|18.81%
|YTD
|22.84%
|1 Year
|15.65%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1275.2. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 14.4.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a total trading volume of 226,029 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹1,260.8.
