Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1272 and closed at ₹1260.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹1283 and the low was ₹1269.65. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹346,046.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 226,029.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.