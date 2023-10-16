comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1270.4, up 1.2% from yesterday's 1255.3
BackBack

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1270.4, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

28 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 1255.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1270.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1213.95 and closed at 1224.05. The stock reached a high of 1266 and a low of 1210 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 339,868.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 936.15. The BSE volume for the day was 345,095 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:42:52 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1270.4, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

Today, HCL Tech stock closed at 1270.4, which is a 1.2% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1255.3. The net change in the stock price is 15.1.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33:39 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was 1260.05, while the high price was 1279.45.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29:47 PM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1254.85 as against previous close of 1248.15

HCL Tech's spot price is 1271 with a bid price of 1258.8 and an offer price of 1259.15. The offer quantity stands at 700 shares, while the bid quantity is also at 700 shares. The open interest for HCL Tech is 10686200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:19:12 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for HCL Technologies Ltd stock is 988.00000, while the 52 week high price is 1311.30000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17:06 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1270, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1270, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 14.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. The stock is currently trading at 1270.

16 Oct 2023, 02:49:19 PM IST

Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.7 (+18.23%) & 7.65 (+11.68%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.95 (-41.76%) & 2.55 (-48.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21:40 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1270.65, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1270.65, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 15.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.22% and has gained 15.35 points. The stock is currently trading at a higher price than the previous closing price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20:39 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, HCL Technologies stock reached a low price of 1260.05 and a high price of 1279.45.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:03 PM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1254.85 as against previous close of 1248.15

HCL Technologies, an Indian multinational IT services company, has a spot price of 1271.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 1259.15, with an offer price of 1259.65. The offer quantity is 1400, while the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 10,714,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:52:26 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1270.35, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1270.35. There has been a 1.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.05.

16 Oct 2023, 01:26:21 PM IST

Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.9 (+20.44%) & 8.0 (+16.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.05 (-41.22%) & 2.6 (-47.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:19:52 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of HCL Technologies stock was 1260.05, while the high price reached 1279.45.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00:56 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1270.6, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

HCL Tech stock is currently trading at a price of 1270.6, which represents a 1.22% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 15.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that HCL Tech is performing well in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 12:53:15 PM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:50:59 PM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1254.85 as against previous close of 1248.15

HCL Technologies, a leading global IT services company, currently has a spot price of 1269.55. The bid price stands at 1258.5 with a bid quantity of 700. On the other hand, the offer price is 1259.0 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for HCL Tech is 10742200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:25:45 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1268.4, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1268.4, which is a 1.04 percent increase from the previous day. The net change is 13.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:16:19 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of HCL Technologies reached a low of 1260.05 and a high of 1279.45 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:09:37 PM IST

Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (+21.55%) & 8.0 (+16.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.45 (-39.1%) & 7.95 (-43.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:56:50 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1266.9, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1266.9 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 11.6. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 0.92% or 11.6. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 11:26:06 AM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1254.85 as against previous close of 1248.15

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1275.8. The bid price is 1263.95 with a bid quantity of 2100, while the offer price is 1264.5 with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest stands at 11050900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:10:02 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was 1260.05, while the high price reached 1279.45.

16 Oct 2023, 11:03:11 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1274.35, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1274.35. It has experienced a 1.52 percent change, with a net change of 19.05.

16 Oct 2023, 10:41:11 AM IST

Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.9 (+53.59%) & 18.45 (+50.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.7 (-48.4%) & 6.8 (-51.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24:00 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1275.45, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1275.45. There has been a percent change of 1.61, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.15, which means that the stock has increased by 20.15.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23:01 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of HCL Technologies stock was 1260.05, while the high price reached 1277.10.

16 Oct 2023, 10:12:03 AM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1254.85 as against previous close of 1248.15

HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1270.9. The bid price is 1260.8, and the offer price is 1261.25. There are 700 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 700 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for HCL Tech is 10,930,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:59:43 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:40:13 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1272.5, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1272.5, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 17.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. It is important to note that this information is based on current data and the stock's performance may change in the future.

16 Oct 2023, 09:14:42 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1260.05, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1260.05. The percent change is 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 08:15:39 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1224.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 345,095 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1224.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App