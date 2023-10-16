Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1270.4, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1255.3

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1213.95 and closed at ₹1224.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1266 and a low of ₹1210 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹339,868.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹936.15. The BSE volume for the day was 345,095 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1270.4, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1255.3 Today, HCL Tech stock closed at ₹1270.4, which is a 1.2% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1255.3. The net change in the stock price is 15.1.

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was ₹1260.05, while the high price was ₹1279.45.

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1254.85 as against previous close of 1248.15 HCL Tech's spot price is 1271 with a bid price of 1258.8 and an offer price of 1259.15. The offer quantity stands at 700 shares, while the bid quantity is also at 700 shares. The open interest for HCL Tech is 10686200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

HCL Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for HCL Technologies Ltd stock is 988.00000, while the 52 week high price is 1311.30000.

Top active options for Hcl Tech Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.7 (+18.23%) & ₹7.65 (+11.68%) respectively. Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.95 (-41.76%) & ₹2.55 (-48.48%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Top active options for Hcl Tech Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.9 (+53.59%) & ₹18.45 (+50.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.7 (-48.4%) & ₹6.8 (-51.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1224.05 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 345,095 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1224.05.