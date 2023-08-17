Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1170.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1176.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hcl Tech had an opening price of ₹1172.35 and a closing price of ₹1170.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1186, while the lowest price was ₹1169.3. The market capitalization of Hcl Tech is ₹318,534.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7, and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Hcl Tech was 53,660 shares.
