Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1170.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1176.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, Hcl Tech had an opening price of 1172.35 and a closing price of 1170.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1186, while the lowest price was 1169.3. The market capitalization of Hcl Tech is 318,534.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, and the 52-week low is 875.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Hcl Tech was 53,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1176.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1170.85

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the stock is priced at 1176.5. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.65.

17 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1170.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,660. The closing price of the shares was 1170.85.

