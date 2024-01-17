Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 1587.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1555.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for HCL Tech was 1592.95 and the close price was 1587.7. The stock reached a high of 1592.95 and a low of 1538.25. The market capitalization for HCL Tech is 422,029.2 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1617.65 and the 52-week low at 1016.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 153,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1587.7 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 153,079 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1587.7.

