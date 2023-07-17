Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:00 PM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1151.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1161.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1111.05 and closed at 1109.2. The highest price for the day was 1156.95, while the lowest price was 1110.55. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 312,424.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 286,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1161.8, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1161.8. There has been a 0.91 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.5.

17 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1160, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1160. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.7, which suggests a positive movement in the stock value. Overall, the current data indicates that HCL Tech stock has experienced a small but positive change in its price.

Click here for Hcl Tech AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1164.15, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1164.15, with a percent change of 1.12. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.12% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1166.1, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1166.1, which represents a 1.29% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 14.8.

17 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1170.4, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1170.4, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 19.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.66% and the net change in price is 19.1. This information suggests that HCL Tech's stock is performing well and experiencing a positive change in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1170.5, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1170.5 with a percent change of 1.67. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.67% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 19.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 19.2.

Click here for Hcl Tech News

17 Jul 2023, 11:39 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1168.35, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1168.35. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating an increase in stock price. The net change is 17.05, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, based on this data, it can be inferred that HCL Tech stock has experienced a positive movement in price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1165.65, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1165.65, which represents a 1.25% increase from its previous close. The net change in the stock price is 14.35.

17 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1168.5, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1168.5 with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 17.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.49% from its previous value and the net change in the stock price is 17.2.

17 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1167.9, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1167.9. It has experienced a 1.44% increase, with a net change of 16.6.

Click here for Hcl Tech Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1167.2, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1167.2. There has been a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 15.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.9 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for HCL Tech stock.

17 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1165.75, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1165.75. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 14.45.

17 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1161.25, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1161.25 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 9.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information about the overall performance and market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

17 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1159.4, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is 1159.4. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.1 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small positive change.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1160, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current data shows that the HCL Tech stock is priced at 1160, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 8.7. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change.

17 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1150.55, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1150.55. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of 0.75 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decrease in the value of HCL Tech stock.

17 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1151.3, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹1109.2

HCL Tech stock currently has a price of 1151.3. There has been a 3.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 42.1.

17 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1109.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 286,242. The closing price of the stock was 1,109.2.

