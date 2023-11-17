Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1311.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1319.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

HCL Tech's stock opened at 1285 and closed at 1275.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 1318 and the low was 1277.15. The market cap stands at 355775.06 cr with a 52-week high of 1311 and a 52-week low of 1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 155083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1313 and a high of 1325.5 on the current trading day.

17 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Hcl Tech November futures opened at 1318.0 as against previous close of 1314.6

HCL Tech's spot price is at 1319.5 with a bid price of 1319.7 and an offer price of 1320.0. The offer quantity stands at 2100 and the bid quantity at 700. The open interest for the stock is at 12854800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1319.55, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1311.05

The current price of Hcl Tech stock is 1319.55 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 8.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.44%
3 Months10.01%
6 Months21.4%
YTD26.15%
1 Year18.63%
17 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1318.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1311.05

The current price of Hcl Tech stock is 1318.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 7.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:46 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1275.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 155,083 shares, and the closing price was 1275.2.

