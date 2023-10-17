comScore
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1277.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's 1270.4
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1277.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

27 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1270.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1277.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1260.05 and closed at 1255.3. The stock reached a high of 1279.45 and a low of 1260.05. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 344744.01 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 936.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67164 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:34:35 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1277.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

HCL Tech stock closed today at 1277.1, with a 0.53% increase in price compared to the previous day's closing price of 1270.4. The net change in price is 6.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22:10 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3506.65-17.5-0.53680.03011.541283101.25
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
17 Oct 2023, 05:38:52 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today is 1270.9 and the high price is 1282.25.

17 Oct 2023, 03:30:37 PM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1265.5 as against previous close of 1258.75

HCL Tech, a leading IT services company, has a spot price of 1277.2. The bid price is 1264.5, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 1264.85, the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1400, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 11,063,500, reflecting the number of outstanding contracts.



17 Oct 2023, 03:20:43 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

HCL Technologies Ltd's stock has reached a 52 week low price of 988.00000 and a 52 week high price of 1311.30000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:10:44 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1277.45, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1277.45 with a net change of 7.05 and a percent change of 0.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.55% from its previous closing price. The net change of 7.05 indicates the actual change in the stock price. Overall, HCL Tech stock has seen a small increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40:07 PM IST

Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.35 (-5.16%) & 10.3 (-2.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.2 (-25.79%) & 12.2 (-21.54%) respectively.



17 Oct 2023, 02:36:06 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3508.55-15.6-0.443680.03011.541283796.47
Infosys1439.14.650.321672.451215.45595267.59
HCL Technologies1276.86.40.51311.0986.1346480.76
LTI Mindtree5223.6561.951.25590.04120.0154519.08
Tech Mahindra1198.815.251.291319.95982.95105483.83
17 Oct 2023, 02:35:37 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1276.3, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1276.3, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 5.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and the actual increase in price is 5.9.

17 Oct 2023, 02:12:05 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1270.9, while the high price is 1282.25.

17 Oct 2023, 02:01:04 PM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1265.5 as against previous close of 1258.75

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1276.55. The bid price is 1264.1 and the offer price is 1264.4. The offer quantity stands at 1400 while the bid quantity is 700. The open interest for the stock is 10900400.



17 Oct 2023, 01:43:05 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1247.03
10 Days1242.12
20 Days1259.43
50 Days1215.71
100 Days1178.70
300 Days1131.48
17 Oct 2023, 01:40:09 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1276.6, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1276.6. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 6.2, meaning that the stock has increased by 6.2.

17 Oct 2023, 01:22:19 PM IST

Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.4 (+8.39%) & 11.45 (+8.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.65 (-30.77%) & 11.45 (-26.37%) respectively.



17 Oct 2023, 01:18:57 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is 1270.9, and the high price is 1282.25.

17 Oct 2023, 01:06:49 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1276.75, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1276.75. There has been a percent change of 0.5, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 6.35, suggesting a positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:25 PM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1265.5 as against previous close of 1258.75

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1277.25. The bid price is 1264.9 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1265.0 with an offer quantity of 2100. The open interest for HCL Tech stands at 10806600.



17 Oct 2023, 12:56:29 PM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:32:10 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3516.5-7.65-0.223680.03011.541286705.41
Infosys1445.511.050.771672.451215.45597914.88
HCL Technologies1277.26.80.541311.0986.1346589.31
LTI Mindtree5197.7536.050.75590.04120.0153752.94
Tech Mahindra1195.511.951.011319.95982.95105193.46
17 Oct 2023, 12:30:57 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1277.2, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1277.2. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.8. Overall, these numbers suggest that HCL Tech stock has experienced a small positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 12:13:21 PM IST

Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.55 (+10.32%) & 11.85 (+11.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.9 (-28.51%) & 11.65 (-25.08%) respectively.



17 Oct 2023, 12:10:50 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was 1270.9 and the high price was 1282.25.

17 Oct 2023, 12:06:45 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6677
Buy14141414
Hold13131413
Sell5544
Strong Sell1111
17 Oct 2023, 11:29:47 AM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1265.5 as against previous close of 1258.75

HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1277, with a bid price of 1264.35 and an offer price of 1264.7. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest stands at 10672900. HCL Tech is a leading global IT services company, known for its expertise in software development, infrastructure management, and digital solutions.



17 Oct 2023, 11:13:58 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was 1270.9, while the high price was 1282.25.

17 Oct 2023, 11:05:13 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1276, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1276, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 5.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.44% and has gained 5.6 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:51:48 AM IST

Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.7 (+12.26%) & 11.8 (+11.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.0 (-27.6%) & 11.8 (-24.12%) respectively.



17 Oct 2023, 10:25:14 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1270.9 and the high price is 1282.25.

17 Oct 2023, 10:22:36 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1277.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1277.25. It has experienced a 0.54% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 6.85.

17 Oct 2023, 10:10:23 AM IST

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1265.5 as against previous close of 1258.75

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1276.5. The bid price is 1263.75 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1264.25 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has a high open interest of 10635100. HCL Tech is a technology company that provides IT services and solutions globally.



17 Oct 2023, 09:57:05 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:15:50 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1275.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1275.15. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.75.

17 Oct 2023, 08:04:57 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1255.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech on BSE had a volume of 67,164 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1255.3.

