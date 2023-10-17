Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1277.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's 1270.4

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1277.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1270.4 HCL Tech stock closed today at ₹1277.1, with a 0.53% increase in price compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1270.4. The net change in price is 6.7.

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3506.65 -17.5 -0.5 3680.0 3011.54 1283101.25 Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The low price of HCL Technologies stock today is ₹1270.9 and the high price is ₹1282.25.

Hcl Tech October futures opened at 1265.5 as against previous close of 1258.75 HCL Tech, a leading IT services company, has a spot price of 1277.2. The bid price is 1264.5, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 1264.85, the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1400, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 11,063,500, reflecting the number of outstanding contracts.

HCL Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high HCL Technologies Ltd's stock has reached a 52 week low price of 988.00000 and a 52 week high price of 1311.30000.

Top active options for Hcl Tech Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.35 (-5.16%) & ₹10.3 (-2.83%) respectively. Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.2 (-25.79%) & ₹12.2 (-21.54%) respectively.

Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1247.03 10 Days 1242.12 20 Days 1259.43 50 Days 1215.71 100 Days 1178.70 300 Days 1131.48

Hcl Tech share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 7 7 Buy 14 14 14 14 Hold 13 13 14 13 Sell 5 5 4 4 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

