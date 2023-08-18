comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Faces Bearish Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1176.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1174 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1183.95 and closed at 1176.5. The stock reached a high of 1183.95 and a low of 1164. The market cap is at 3,17,857.22 crore. The 52-week high is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 47,376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40:53 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.84%
3 Months2.74%
6 Months4.3%
YTD13.22%
1 Year20.0%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:00:14 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1174, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1176.5

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1174, with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -2.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% or 2.5.

18 Aug 2023, 08:14:22 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1176.5 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 47,376 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,176.5.

