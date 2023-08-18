Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Faces Bearish Trading Day

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1183.95 and closed at ₹1176.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1183.95 and a low of ₹1164. The market cap is at ₹3,17,857.22 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 47,376 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.84%
|3 Months
|2.74%
|6 Months
|4.3%
|YTD
|13.22%
|1 Year
|20.0%
Hcl Tech Live Updates
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1174, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1176.5
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1174, with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -2.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% or ₹2.5.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1176.5 on last trading day
On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 47,376 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,176.5.
