Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1416.1 and closed at ₹1413.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1497 and a low of ₹1416.1 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹404,987.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1497 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 533,506 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1486. The bid price is slightly higher at 1488.8, while the offer price is 1489.35. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 700. The open interest for HCL Tech stands at 12,908,700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1484.95. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.45. Overall, the data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.32%
|3 Months
|8.48%
|6 Months
|29.88%
|YTD
|43.49%
|1 Year
|43.07%
The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1482.15. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹10.25.
On the last day of trading for HCL Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 533,506. The closing price for the stock was ₹1413.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!