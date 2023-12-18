Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 1492.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1416.1 and closed at 1413.55. The stock reached a high of 1497 and a low of 1416.1 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 404,987.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1497 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 533,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hcl Tech December futures opened at 1493.7 as against previous close of 1495.15

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1486. The bid price is slightly higher at 1488.8, while the offer price is 1489.35. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 700. The open interest for HCL Tech stands at 12,908,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1484.95, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1492.4

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1484.95. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.45. Overall, the data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.32%
3 Months8.48%
6 Months29.88%
YTD43.49%
1 Year43.07%
18 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1482.15, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1492.4

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price of the stock is 1482.15. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.25.

18 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1413.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 533,506. The closing price for the stock was 1413.55.

