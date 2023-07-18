comScore
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars in Trading Today
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1153.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1166.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1150.1 and closed at 1151.3. The stock reached a high of 1171.8 and a low of 1144.3 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently 313,061.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The stock saw a trading volume of 171,389 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:30:05 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1166.95, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1166.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 13.3, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Jul 2023, 11:18:06 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1160.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1160.85. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.2, representing the amount the stock price has increased.

18 Jul 2023, 11:06:17 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1160.55, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1160.55 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 6.9. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.6% and the net change is positive at 6.9.

18 Jul 2023, 10:48:12 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1159, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1159, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 5.35.

18 Jul 2023, 10:35:32 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1157.8, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1157.8, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 4.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and has gained 4.15 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:16:45 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1157.95, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1157.95. There has been a 0.37% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.3.

18 Jul 2023, 10:08:05 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1158.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1158.2, with a percent change of 0.39. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4.55, indicating that the stock price has increased by 4.55. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in the current trading session.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49:09 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1157.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1157.5. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 3.85.

18 Jul 2023, 09:33:15 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1151.7, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1151.7. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.95.

18 Jul 2023, 09:19:48 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1152, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1152. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, indicating a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00:06 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1153.65, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1151.3

HCL Tech stock currently has a price of 1153.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.2, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 08:28:55 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1151.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech on the BSE had a volume of 171,389 shares and closed at a price of 1151.3.

