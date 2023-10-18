Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1270.35, down -0.53% from yesterday's 1277.1

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1282.25 and closed at ₹1270.4. The stock's highest price of the day was ₹1282.25 and the lowest was ₹1270.9. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹346,562.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹986.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,374 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of HCL Tech stock was ₹1270.35, with a decrease of 0.53% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1277.1. The net change in the stock price was -6.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3487.15
|-19.5
|-0.56
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1275966.1
|Infosys
|1440.75
|-1.95
|-0.14
|1672.45
|1215.45
|595950.09
|HCL Technologies
|1270.35
|-6.75
|-0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|344730.45
|LTI Mindtree
|5160.0
|-54.85
|-1.05
|5590.0
|4120.0
|152636.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1186.05
|-11.2
|-0.94
|1319.95
|982.95
|104361.94
The low price of HCL Technologies stock today was ₹1266.95, while the high price reached ₹1281.8.
HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1268. The bid price is 1257.05, with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 1257.45, with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for HCL Tech stands at 11,433,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The 52-week low price for HCL Technologies Ltd stock is 988.00, while the 52-week high price is 1311.30.
Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.35 (-23.95%) & ₹3.25 (-27.78%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.25 (-2.6%) & ₹7.25 (-5.84%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1251.39
|10 Days
|1245.54
|20 Days
|1258.77
|50 Days
|1218.50
|100 Days
|1180.33
|300 Days
|1132.66
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|10.02%
|6 Months
|20.05%
|YTD
|22.89%
|1 Year
|28.41%
On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 23,374 shares and closed at a price of ₹1270.4.
