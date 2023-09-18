Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1292.1 and closed at ₹1283.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1310 and a low of ₹1290.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹353,298.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1310 and the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 149,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.