Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1292.1 and closed at ₹1283.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1310 and a low of ₹1290.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹353,298.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1310 and the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 149,350 shares.
18 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST
