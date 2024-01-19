Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1576.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1567.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1580 and closed at 1576.05. The stock had a high of 1583.5 and a low of 1537.6. The market cap of the company is 425,475.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1617.65 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 143,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1576.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 143,626 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,576.05.

