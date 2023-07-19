comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies Sees Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1167.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1169.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, Hcl Tech's stock opened at 1154.05 and closed at 1153.65. The high for the day was 1170, while the low was 1147.15. The market capitalization of the company is 316,766.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. On the BSE, there were a total of 50,479 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:33:08 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1169.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1167.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1169.2. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.9, which means that the stock has risen by 1.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a small but positive change in value.

19 Jul 2023, 10:17:37 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1170.5, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1167.3

The current data of Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is 1170.5. There has been a 0.27 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.2.

19 Jul 2023, 10:00:57 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1171.45, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1167.3

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1171.45, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 4.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and the actual increase in value is 4.15. This information provides a snapshot of the stock's performance in the current trading session.

19 Jul 2023, 09:46:36 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1169, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1167.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1169. There has been a 0.15% percent change, indicating a minimal increase in the stock value. The net change is 1.7, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:35:26 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:30:57 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1174.4, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1167.3

Based on the current data of HCL Tech stock, the price is 1174.4. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 7.1.

19 Jul 2023, 09:16:06 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1166.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1167.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1166.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.4 rupees. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:02:39 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1167.3, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1153.65

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1167.3. There has been a 1.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.65.

19 Jul 2023, 08:11:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1153.65 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 50479 shares, with a closing price of 1153.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout