Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Hcl Tech's stock opened at ₹1154.05 and closed at ₹1153.65. The high for the day was ₹1170, while the low was ₹1147.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹316,766.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. On the BSE, there were a total of 50,479 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.