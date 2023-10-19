Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech shares surge in positive trading session

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1278 and closed at ₹1277.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1281.8 and a low of ₹1266.95 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently ₹343998.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹986.1. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 19946 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1272.8. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|10.6%
|6 Months
|22.22%
|YTD
|22.14%
|1 Year
|25.79%
The current price of HCL Tech stock is ₹1268, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly by 0.11% or ₹1.35.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a total volume of 19,946 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1277.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!