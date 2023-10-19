Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1269.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1272.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1278 and closed at 1277.1. The stock reached a high of 1281.8 and a low of 1266.95 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently 343998.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 986.1. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 19946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1272.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1269.35

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1272.8. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

19 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months10.6%
6 Months22.22%
YTD22.14%
1 Year25.79%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1268, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1269.35

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1268, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly by 0.11% or 1.35.

19 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1277.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a total volume of 19,946 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1277.1.

