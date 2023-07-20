Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1167.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1168.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1167 and closed at 1167.3. The highest price recorded for the day was 1174.75, while the lowest price was 1156.65. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 317,091.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for the day was 90,410.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1168.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1167.3

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1168.5, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and the net change in price is 1.2.

20 Jul 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1167.3 yesterday

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 90410 shares and closed at a price of 1167.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.