Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Hcl Tech was ₹1313, and the close price was ₹1311.05. The high for the day was ₹1325.5, while the low was ₹1306.05. The market capitalization of Hcl Tech was ₹355,096.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1325.5, and the 52-week low was 1011.6. The BSE volume for Hcl Tech was 150,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.