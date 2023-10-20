Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1267.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1251.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, the open price of HCL Tech was 1268. The stock closed at 1269.35, with a high of 1274.7 and a low of 1264.8. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently 343,957.05 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311, while the 52-week low is 986.1. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,410.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.56%
3 Months12.9%
6 Months22.15%
YTD21.94%
1 Year27.29%
20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat, three others to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stock HCL Tech os trading ex-dividend today for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of 12 per share

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/dividend-stocks-hcl-tech-dalmia-bharat-three-others-to-trade-ex-dividend-today-11697774411393.html

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1251.75, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹1267.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1251.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.75, implying a decline of 15.75.

20 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1267.5, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1269.35

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1267.5, with a net change of -1.85 and a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1269.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech on the BSE had a volume of 16,410 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1269.35.

