Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of HCL Tech was ₹1268. The stock closed at ₹1269.35, with a high of ₹1274.7 and a low of ₹1264.8. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently ₹343,957.05 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311, while the 52-week low is ₹986.1. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,410.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.56%
|3 Months
|12.9%
|6 Months
|22.15%
|YTD
|21.94%
|1 Year
|27.29%
Dividend stock HCL Tech os trading ex-dividend today for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of ₹12 per share
Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1251.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.75, implying a decline of ₹15.75.
The current price of HCL Tech stock is ₹1267.5, with a net change of -1.85 and a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech on the BSE had a volume of 16,410 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1269.35.
