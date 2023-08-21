Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1176.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1171.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, the opening price of HCL Tech was 1176.55 and the closing price was 1176.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1178, while the lowest price was 1159. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 317,207.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 153,608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1176.6 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 153,608 shares with a closing price of 1,176.6.

