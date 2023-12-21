comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech soars with positive trading day

5 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1439.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1445 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price TodayPremium
Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of HCL Tech was 1487.95 and the closing price was 1488.15. The stock reached a high of 1502.6 and a low of 1435 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 390,740.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 72,742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:23:51 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1417.15 and a high of 1447.3 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 10:21:32 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1445, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1439.9

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1445. There has been a 0.35 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 5.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.1 points.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01:15 AM IST

Hcl Tech December futures opened at 1430.4 as against previous close of 1445.15

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1445.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1449.15, while the offer price is 1449.95. There are 700 shares available for purchase at the bid price, and the same quantity is being offered for sale. The open interest for HCL Tech stands at 12,338,900, indicating a high level of investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:50:34 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:47:32 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1439.55, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1439.9

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1439.55. There has been a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:41:34 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.17%
3 Months5.48%
6 Months23.03%
YTD38.55%
1 Year39.84%
21 Dec 2023, 09:00:58 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1439.9, down -3.24% from yesterday's ₹1488.15

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1439.9. There has been a percent change of -3.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.25, indicating a decrease in stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock is showing a negative trend in terms of its price and value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:01:13 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1488.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,742. The closing price of the stock was 1,488.15.

