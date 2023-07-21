Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an opening price of ₹1112.95 and a closing price of ₹1155.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1140 and a low of ₹1096.45 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently ₹307,539.67 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1202.7 and a 52-week low of ₹875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 61,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.