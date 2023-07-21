Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:23 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 1155.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1125.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1112.95 and closed at 1155.2. The stock had a high of 1140 and a low of 1096.45. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 307,811.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 62,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1125.5, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹1155.2

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1125.5 with a percent change of -2.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.57% from its previous value. The net change is -29.7, which indicates that the stock has decreased by 29.7 in value. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock is experiencing a decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1127.05, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹1155.2

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1127.05. The percent change is -2.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 28.15. This information suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a recent decrease in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1127.75, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1155.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1127.75. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.45, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1129, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹1155.2

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1129. The percent change is -2.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.2, indicating a decrease of 26.2 in the stock price. This suggests that HCL Tech's stock is experiencing a decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1134.95, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹1155.2

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1134.95 with a percent change of -1.75. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.75% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -20.25, which indicates that the stock has decreased by 20.25 in value. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1155.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 62,672. The closing price for the stock was 1155.2.

