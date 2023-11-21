Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1312.35 and closed at ₹1308.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1331.25 and a low of ₹1312.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹359,275.69 crore. The 52-week high for HCL Tech is ₹1325.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 110,610 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is ₹1328.6, while the high price is ₹1338.95.
HCL Tech is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1331.2. The bid price stands at 1332.25, with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1332.7, accompanied by an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 12755400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1331.5, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 7.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.57% and has seen a net increase of ₹7.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.17%
|3 Months
|11.64%
|6 Months
|18.36%
|YTD
|27.53%
|1 Year
|20.15%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1338.95, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% and has gained 15 points.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 110,610 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1308.55.
