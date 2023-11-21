Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1323.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1331.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1312.35 and closed at 1308.55. The stock reached a high of 1331.25 and a low of 1312.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 359,275.69 crore. The 52-week high for HCL Tech is 1325.5 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 110,610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is 1328.6, while the high price is 1338.95.

21 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Hcl Tech November futures opened at 1334.2 as against previous close of 1327.8

HCL Tech is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1331.2. The bid price stands at 1332.25, with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1332.7, accompanied by an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 12755400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1331.5, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1331.5, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 7.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.57% and has seen a net increase of 7.55.

21 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.17%
3 Months11.64%
6 Months18.36%
YTD27.53%
1 Year20.15%
21 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1338.95, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1338.95, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% and has gained 15 points.

21 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1308.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 110,610 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1308.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.