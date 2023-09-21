Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1304.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1296 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1290 and closed at 1304.85. The stock's high for the day was 1303.8, while the low was 1283.95. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 350,888.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311, and the 52-week low is 882.2. A total of 33,997 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

