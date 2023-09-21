Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1290 and closed at ₹1304.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹1303.8, while the low was ₹1283.95. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹350,888.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311, and the 52-week low is ₹882.2. A total of 33,997 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1296. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.85, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by ₹8.85.
On the last day of trading, the volume of HCL Tech shares on the BSE was 33,997.
