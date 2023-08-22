Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies Sees Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM ISTLivemint
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1174.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1178.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1170.05 and closed at ₹1174.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1188.8 and a low of ₹1169.95. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹319,129.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 67,155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:06:05 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1178.7, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1174.2
According to the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1178.7. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by that amount.
22 Aug 2023, 08:18:25 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1174.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hcl Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,155. The closing price for the day was ₹1,174.2.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!