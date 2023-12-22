Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet, Investors Brace for Impact

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 1439.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1424.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1417.15 and closed at 1439.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1447.3, while the lowest was 1417.15. The market capitalization of the company is 386,670.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25, and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 48,870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1424.9, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1439.9

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1424.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.04, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15, suggesting a decline of 15.

22 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1439.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a volume of 48,870 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,439.9.

