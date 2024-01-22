Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plunges in Today's Trade

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1589.9 and closed at ₹1567.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1589.9 and a low of ₹1538 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹418,881.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1617.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 20927 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is ₹1538 and the high price is ₹1589.9.

Top active options for Hcl Tech Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.0 (-56.99%) & ₹6.45 (-55.05%) respectively. Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹15.2 (+72.73%) & ₹4.0 (+53.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3860.6 -81.65 -2.07 3963.0 3056.14 1412613.37 Infosys 1648.75 -10.2 -0.61 1665.0 1215.45 681986.96 HCL Technologies 1543.6 -24.3 -1.55 1617.65 1016.45 418881.34 LTI Mindtree 5648.7 -2.3 -0.04 6442.65 4120.0 167092.34 Tech Mahindra 1383.45 -6.25 -0.45 1401.5 982.95 121731.4

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1543.6, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1567.9 The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1543.6. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹24.3.

Hcl Tech January futures opened at 1581.0 as against previous close of 1567.2 HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1544, with a bid price of 1540.85 and an offer price of 1541.95. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity stands at 1400. The open interest for HCL Tech is 12394900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.76% 3 Months 13.66% 6 Months 40.57% YTD 6.95% 1 Year 41.08%

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1567.9 on last trading day On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 20,927 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,567.9.