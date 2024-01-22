Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Plunges in Today's Trade

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 1567.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1589.9 and closed at 1567.9. The stock reached a high of 1589.9 and a low of 1538 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 418,881.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1617.65 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 20927 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is 1538 and the high price is 1589.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.0 (-56.99%) & 6.45 (-55.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 1540.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 15.2 (+72.73%) & 4.0 (+53.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3860.6-81.65-2.073963.03056.141412613.37
Infosys1648.75-10.2-0.611665.01215.45681986.96
HCL Technologies1543.6-24.3-1.551617.651016.45418881.34
LTI Mindtree5648.7-2.3-0.046442.654120.0167092.34
Tech Mahindra1383.45-6.25-0.451401.5982.95121731.4
22 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1538 and the high price is 1589.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1543.6, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1567.9

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1543.6. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 24.3.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Hcl Tech January futures opened at 1581.0 as against previous close of 1567.2

HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1544, with a bid price of 1540.85 and an offer price of 1541.95. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity stands at 1400. The open interest for HCL Tech is 12394900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1543.6, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1567.9

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1543.6. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.3, suggesting a decrease of 24.3 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months13.66%
6 Months40.57%
YTD6.95%
1 Year41.08%
22 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1543.6, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1567.9

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1543.6, which indicates a decrease of 1.55% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -24.3, suggesting a decline in value. This data suggests that HCL Tech's stock is experiencing a negative trend.

22 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1567.9 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 20,927 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,567.9.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.