Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1323.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1326.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was 1338.95, close price was 1323.95. The stock had a high of 1338.95 and a low of 1322.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 360,021.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1331.25 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. On the BSE, there were 62,266 shares traded for HCL Tech.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1323.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 62,266 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,323.95.

