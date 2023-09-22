Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies Stock Drops in Trading Today

HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1278.65 and closed at ₹1293.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1285.4, while the lowest price was ₹1258.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹346,150.31 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock were ₹1311 and ₹882.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 105,600 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|4.89%
|6 Months
|19.9%
|YTD
|22.97%
|1 Year
|41.85%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1267.65. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹10.85.
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 105,600. The closing price for the day was ₹1293.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!