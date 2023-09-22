Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 1278.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1267.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

HCL Tech's stock opened at 1278.65 and closed at 1293.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1285.4, while the lowest price was 1258.65. The market capitalization of the company is 346,150.31 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock were 1311 and 882.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 105,600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months4.89%
6 Months19.9%
YTD22.97%
1 Year41.85%
22 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1267.65, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1278.5

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1267.65. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.85, which means the stock has decreased by 10.85.

22 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1293.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 105,600. The closing price for the day was 1293.6.

