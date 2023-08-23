Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars in Trading Today

On the last trading day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1184.65 and closed at ₹1178.7. The stock had a high of ₹1187 and a low of ₹1176.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹319,332.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,184 shares on the BSE.
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1180.85, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1179.45
The current price of HCL Tech stock is ₹1180.85 with a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a small gain in value.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|1.23%
|6 Months
|6.72%
|YTD
|13.49%
|1 Year
|22.94%
Hcl Tech Live Updates
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1179.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1178.7
The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1179.45. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a minor upward movement.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1178.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech on BSE had a volume of 32,184 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,178.7.
