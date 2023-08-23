Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1179.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1180.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, HCL Tech opened at 1184.65 and closed at 1178.7. The stock had a high of 1187 and a low of 1176.25. The company's market capitalization is 319,332.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,184 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1180.85, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1179.45

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1180.85 with a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a small gain in value.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months1.23%
6 Months6.72%
YTD13.49%
1 Year22.94%
23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1179.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1178.7

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1179.45. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a minor upward movement.

23 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1178.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech on BSE had a volume of 32,184 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,178.7.

