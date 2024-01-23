Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 1567.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at a price of 1589.9 and closed at 1567.9. The highest price for the day was 1589.9, while the lowest price was 1538. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was 418,881.34 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1617.65 and 1016.45 respectively. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 20,927 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1567.9 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 20927 shares and closed at a price of 1567.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.