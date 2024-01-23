Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at a price of ₹1589.9 and closed at ₹1567.9. The highest price for the day was ₹1589.9, while the lowest price was ₹1538. The market capitalization of HCL Tech was ₹418,881.34 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1617.65 and ₹1016.45 respectively. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 20,927 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.