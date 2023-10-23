comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Plummet in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 1258.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1251.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, Hcl Tech opened at 1257.4 and closed at 1267.5. The stock had a high of 1261.75 and a low of 1245.4. The market capitalization of Hcl Tech is 341,555.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 1311 and a 52-week low of 986.1. The stock had a trading volume of 635,454 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:51:38 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1251.2, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1258.65

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1251.2. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.45, suggesting a decrease of 7.45 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:39:32 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1268.60
10 Days1257.82
20 Days1253.30
50 Days1228.73
100 Days1186.12
300 Days1136.73
23 Oct 2023, 01:19:30 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1250.7, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1258.65

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1250.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

Click here for Hcl Tech AGM

23 Oct 2023, 01:17:39 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is 1245.05, while the high price is 1260.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00:51 PM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:39:48 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3441.0-53.25-1.523680.03011.541259079.58
Infosys1418.0-9.2-0.641672.451215.45586539.81
HCL Technologies1250.0-8.65-0.691311.0986.1339208.14
LTI Mindtree5254.8-162.0-2.995590.04120.0155440.52
Tech Mahindra1164.15-6.4-0.551319.95982.95102434.94
23 Oct 2023, 12:30:51 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1246.75, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1258.65

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1246.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.95% in percentage change and a decrease of 11.9 in net change.

23 Oct 2023, 12:26:38 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1245.05, while the high price is 1260.

23 Oct 2023, 11:55:37 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6677
Buy14141414
Hold13131313
Sell4544
Strong Sell1111
23 Oct 2023, 11:46:19 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1249.6, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1258.65

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1249.6. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.05, which means the stock has decreased by 9.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:33:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3456.95-37.3-1.073680.03011.541264915.76
Infosys1419.5-7.7-0.541672.451215.45587160.27
HCL Technologies1249.9-8.75-0.71311.0986.1339181.0
LTI Mindtree5318.55-98.25-1.815590.04120.0157326.28
Tech Mahindra1163.5-7.05-0.61319.95982.95102377.74
23 Oct 2023, 11:17:38 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1249.35, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1258.65

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1249.35. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Hcl Tech Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:14:12 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1245.05, while the high price is 1260.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34:36 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1250.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1258.65

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1250.95, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -7.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and has gone down by 7.7 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:33:48 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3456.65-37.6-1.083680.03011.541264805.99
Infosys1421.6-5.6-0.391672.451215.45588028.91
HCL Technologies1250.6-8.05-0.641311.0986.1339370.96
LTI Mindtree5352.0-64.8-1.25590.04120.0158315.76
Tech Mahindra1166.8-3.75-0.321319.95982.95102668.11
23 Oct 2023, 10:12:46 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is 1245.05, while the high price is 1260.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:48 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:48:33 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1255.75, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1258.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1255.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.23% or -2.9 points. This suggests a slight decline in the stock value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:33:20 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months15.05%
6 Months19.99%
YTD21.1%
1 Year23.71%
23 Oct 2023, 09:13:35 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1245.05, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1258.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1245.05. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.6, showing a decrease of 13.6 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:17:22 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1267.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 635,454. The closing price for the shares was 1267.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App