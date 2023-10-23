Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1251.2, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1258.65 The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1251.2. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.45 in the stock price.

Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1268.60 10 Days 1257.82 20 Days 1253.30 50 Days 1228.73 100 Days 1186.12 300 Days 1136.73 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is ₹1245.05, while the high price is ₹1260. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3441.0 -53.25 -1.52 3680.0 3011.54 1259079.58 Infosys 1418.0 -9.2 -0.64 1672.45 1215.45 586539.81 HCL Technologies 1250.0 -8.65 -0.69 1311.0 986.1 339208.14 LTI Mindtree 5254.8 -162.0 -2.99 5590.0 4120.0 155440.52 Tech Mahindra 1164.15 -6.4 -0.55 1319.95 982.95 102434.94 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hcl Tech share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 7 7 Buy 14 14 14 14 Hold 13 13 13 13 Sell 4 5 4 4 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.21% 3 Months 15.05% 6 Months 19.99% YTD 21.1% 1 Year 23.71%

