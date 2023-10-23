Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Hcl Tech opened at ₹1257.4 and closed at ₹1267.5. The stock had a high of ₹1261.75 and a low of ₹1245.4. The market capitalization of Hcl Tech is ₹341,555.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1311 and a 52-week low of ₹986.1. The stock had a trading volume of 635,454 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1251.2. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.45 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1268.60
|10 Days
|1257.82
|20 Days
|1253.30
|50 Days
|1228.73
|100 Days
|1186.12
|300 Days
|1136.73
The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1250.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.
Click here for Hcl Tech AGM
The current day's low price for HCL Technologies stock is ₹1245.05, while the high price is ₹1260.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3441.0
|-53.25
|-1.52
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1259079.58
|Infosys
|1418.0
|-9.2
|-0.64
|1672.45
|1215.45
|586539.81
|HCL Technologies
|1250.0
|-8.65
|-0.69
|1311.0
|986.1
|339208.14
|LTI Mindtree
|5254.8
|-162.0
|-2.99
|5590.0
|4120.0
|155440.52
|Tech Mahindra
|1164.15
|-6.4
|-0.55
|1319.95
|982.95
|102434.94
The current stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1246.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.95% in percentage change and a decrease of ₹11.9 in net change.
The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is ₹1245.05, while the high price is ₹1260.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Sell
|4
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1249.6. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹9.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3456.95
|-37.3
|-1.07
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1264915.76
|Infosys
|1419.5
|-7.7
|-0.54
|1672.45
|1215.45
|587160.27
|HCL Technologies
|1249.9
|-8.75
|-0.7
|1311.0
|986.1
|339181.0
|LTI Mindtree
|5318.55
|-98.25
|-1.81
|5590.0
|4120.0
|157326.28
|Tech Mahindra
|1163.5
|-7.05
|-0.6
|1319.95
|982.95
|102377.74
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1249.35. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a decline in value.
Click here for Hcl Tech Dividend
The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is ₹1245.05, while the high price is ₹1260.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1250.95, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -7.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and has gone down by 7.7 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3456.65
|-37.6
|-1.08
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1264805.99
|Infosys
|1421.6
|-5.6
|-0.39
|1672.45
|1215.45
|588028.91
|HCL Technologies
|1250.6
|-8.05
|-0.64
|1311.0
|986.1
|339370.96
|LTI Mindtree
|5352.0
|-64.8
|-1.2
|5590.0
|4120.0
|158315.76
|Tech Mahindra
|1166.8
|-3.75
|-0.32
|1319.95
|982.95
|102668.11
The current day's low price of HCL Technologies stock is ₹1245.05, while the high price is ₹1260.
As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1255.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.23% or -2.9 points. This suggests a slight decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|15.05%
|6 Months
|19.99%
|YTD
|21.1%
|1 Year
|23.71%
Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1245.05. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.6, showing a decrease of ₹13.6 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 635,454. The closing price for the shares was ₹1267.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!