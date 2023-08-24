comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.5 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.6 -1.01%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1179.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1179 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1192.8 and closed at 1179.45. The stock reached a high of 1192.85 and a low of 1178.65. The market capitalization of the company is 319,210.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1202.7 and 875.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 40,865 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:14:53 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1179.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,865. The closing price for the stock was 1179.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App